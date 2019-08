Фурията Медведев е с повече победи и финали от Джокович, Надал и Федерер през 2019 година

[9] @DaniilMedwed defeats [16] David Goffin 7-6(3) 6-4 to win 1st #ATPMasters1000 title at #CincyTennis.



Medvedev will rise to No. 5 on Monday and become 1st Russian in #ATP Top 5 since No. 5 Nikolay Davydenko on 28 June 2010.