Лейкърс върнаха любимец от миналия сезон

“Anything is possible. Remember that.” Andre Ingram is making a return to the NBA after signing a 10-day deal with the @Lakers ! pic.twitter.com/COtiA2BYHC

Andre Ingram is back in the @NBA!



Watch the exact moment he found out he was returning to the @Lakers.#LakeShow | #SBLakers pic.twitter.com/a9UzwfkRbc