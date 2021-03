Купата на Шотландия с нови дати

New dates for the 2020-21 Scottish Cup have been confirmed.



Second Round: Tuesday, 23 March

Third Round: Saturday, 3 April

Fourth Round: Saturday, 17 April

Fifth Round: Saturday, 24 April

Semi-Finals: 8 & 9 May

Final: Saturday, 22 May