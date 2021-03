Бивш президент на Реал Мадрид: Перес определено е успешен, но допусна две грешки

| Ramon Calderon: “It was not easy signing Ronaldo because he didn’t want to leave Manchester United. For two years we tried to sign him and in the end we finally did it, it was worth every penny. Letting Ronaldo go was a huge mistake by Madrid.” @ONTimeSports pic.twitter.com/r7wAz5PVNc

| Ramon Calderon: ''Perez? Without a doubt he succeeded with Real Madrid. He won the Champions League four times. He also signed one of the best coaches in history of Real Madrid but I think he made two mistakes, letting Ronaldo go and the second is letting go of Raul.''