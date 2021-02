Евертън пречупи Тотнъм в луд мач с девет гола (видео)

FT. What a game. What a win. Quarter-finals, here we come! 5-4 #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/My6vZp3wxR

209 - Harry Kane has now scored 209 goals in 318 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, making him the second highest scorer in the club’s history behind only Jimmy Greaves (266 goals in 379 apps). Folklore. pic.twitter.com/TWTCdRqAcj