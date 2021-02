Бивша звезда на Зенит каза "да" на ЦСКА (М)

@pfc_cska sporting director Andrey Movsesyan confirms that @Stabaek midfielder Emil Bohinen will join the club’s training camp in Spain in the coming days as soon as the last details are sorted out. The player left Norway early this morning for medical in Germany. вот так! https://t.co/sD3XY2QKl7 pic.twitter.com/O4RD5JKbDw