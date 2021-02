Тотнъм се върна към победите с изненадващото завръщане на Хари Кейн (видео)

Harry Kane 7th successive season scoring 20+ goals for @SpursOfficial 208th goal in all competitions, joint-second most in @SpursOfficial history pic.twitter.com/xdCMHTKSJg

13 - Only in 2016-17 (14) has Son Heung-Min scored more goals in a single Premier League campaign than the 13 he has netted already this season. Heights. #TOTWBA pic.twitter.com/mEf4KU8IZF