Фред ВанФлийт постави нов клубен рекорд с 54 точки срещу Орландо

FINAL SCORE THREAD



Fred VanVleet CATCHES FIRE, going off for a @Raptors new franchise record 54 PTS and 11 THREES (11-14 3PM) in the win!



Norman Powell: 23 PTS, 4 3PM

Kyle Lowry: 14 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/FSXrPTLr2S