Ливърпул ще опита да вземе Свен Ботман в следващите дни

Sven Botman in Ligue 1 this season:



21 games

10 clean sheets

70 passes per 90

86% pass accuracy

1.1 tackles won per 90

1.9 interceptions per 90

3 clearances per 90

3.6 aerials won per 90



Every single minute played this season, only 2 yellow cards. Fantastic CB. pic.twitter.com/jmB1yJrt60