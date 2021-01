Джеси Дигинс спечели за първи път титлата в "Тур дьо ски" (видео)

EPIC! It is decision day of #tourdeski2021 and Jessie Diggins defends her lead and wins the TOUR DE SKI 2021! What a spectacular race #fiscrosscountry #tourdeski2021 #tourdeski NordicFocus pic.twitter.com/TjBXDn4ThW

8/8 Podium with Ebba Andersson's maiden World Cup victory and Delpine Claudel's maiden World Cup podium - and all of that in the prestigious #finalclimb to Alpe Cermis! #fiscrosscountry #tourdeski2021 #tourdeski NordicFocus pic.twitter.com/jyQo7GQfGQ