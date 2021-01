ЛаМело Бол постави рекорд в НБА (видео)

"He’s not fazed by the moment. It’s like he’s been doing this for a number of years already. A nineteen-year-old rookie does not look like this. This is just rare what you’re seeing.” - Coach Borrego on @MELOD1P



More on tonight's win from @sam_perley : https://t.co/UmqHOlkS8D pic.twitter.com/6MuGu5vOz5