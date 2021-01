Сампдория спря победната серия на Интер (видео)

Inter win a penalty against Sampdoria, with Romelu Lukaku on the bench... Alexis Sanchez steps up... And misses. ‍ pic.twitter.com/c7oyyz8neN

‍ Inter are currently trailing 2-0 away to Sampdoria and two of their former players have scored the goals...



23' Antonio Candreva

38' Keita Balde



Their former manager, Claudio Ranieri, is in charge of Sampdoria too! pic.twitter.com/0QPji4wmVh