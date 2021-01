Симеоне: Тепърва ще става все по-трудно

11- Luis Suárez has been involved in 11 goals in his opening 12 games for @atletienglish in #LaLiga (nine goals & two assists), the best starting for a Atlético's player in this century, surpassing Radamel Falcao in 2011 (9+1). Quality#AlavesAtleti #AlavesAtleti pic.twitter.com/Lt94Pmle7u