ЛаМело се нареди до издънки в Драфта след разочароващия си дебют

LaMelo Ball is the first Top-3 pick to score 0 points in his NBA debut since Otto Porter Jr. (2013).



The only other Top-3 picks to be held scoreless in their NBA debut over the last 15 seasons are Hasheem Thabeet (2009) and Greg Oden (2008).



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/PuOKTnu8No