Дюрант се позабавлява със Селтикс

25 points. 3 blocks. @KDTrey5 reminding us who he is on both ends tonight pic.twitter.com/65niI8BXFM

KD and Kyrie are gonna be a problem in the East



Durant: 25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 BLK



Irving: 17 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST



Nets duo just getting started pic.twitter.com/l4JZVFOKuT