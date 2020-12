Симеоне призна превъзходството на Реал

1 - Atlético de Madrid have lost a LaLiga game for the first time since February 2020, also against Real Madrid (1-0), ending with a run of 26 league games without a defeat, their longest unbeaten run in the competition’s history (GP26 W17 D9). Brake#RealMadridAtleti #ElDerbi pic.twitter.com/aXBSR0TWOc