Меси не е на обичайното ниво или не се раздава?

Only four times has a player attempted 10+ shots in a LaLiga game in 2020:



Lionel Messi vs. Valencia (11)

Lionel Messi vs. Levante (10)

Lionel Messi vs. Alaves (10)

Lionel Messi vs. Cadiz (10)



He has failed to score in any of those games when attempting 10+ shots. pic.twitter.com/q5FmKNPCQQ