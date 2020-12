38-годишен италианец спечели 3-часов мач и е на 5 победи от любопитен рекорд

Here's 38yo Paolo Lorenzi fighting from a set down to defeat 20yo Michael Vrbenksy 5-7, 7-6(7), 6-2 in 3h05 to reach #MaiaOpen R2.



Lorenzi now has 418 singles wins on the #ATPChallenger Tour, five away from @ramirez record (423).



"He told me he will comeback if I pass him " pic.twitter.com/39w3ZD7oTw