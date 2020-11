Болест погуби голмайстора от една от най-сензационните победи на СП

Papa Bouba Diop who scored the 1st goal of Korea-Japan 2002 as Senegal stunned defending champions France dies aged 38. 2020 strikes again! RIP Lion pic.twitter.com/pZlgNnNHHY

FIFA is saddened to learn of the passing of Senegal legend Papa Bouba Diop.



Once a World Cup hero, always a World Cup hero. pic.twitter.com/akUJoPxCal