Солскяер: През целия мач бяхме фантастични, ставаме все по-добри

Edinson Cavani's contribution for @ManUtd today:

Half-time sub

25 touches, 4 in opposition box

1 chance created, 1 assist

4 shots, 2 on target

2 goals - first Man Utd player to score twice as a sub in a PL game since Jesse Lingard, v Burnley in Dec 2017 pic.twitter.com/oCFKMC28y5