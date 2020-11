Майк Пери разки кой ще бъде в ъгъла му в UFC 255

Mike Perry returns this weekend. His corner, per his manager Abraham Kawa, will be his (pregnant) girlfriend and a long-time friend of his who isn’t a fighter. Darren Till did not make the cut.

Пери потвърди по-късно, че има и трети човек, който му помага с подготовката, но за него няма да има място до клетката.

My third is not allowed , he is coming to help with preparation but will not be allowed to enter the apex https://t.co/q6ZnqF5aF8