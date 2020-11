Доминик Тийм се вдигна на крака за Лондон

View this post on Instagram

As many of you already have seen, unfortunately, I had to withdraw from the Paris Bercy Masters this year, due to an injury on my right foot. My team and I decided that it is best to rest this week to be fully recovered for the ATP Nitto Finals. I'm looking forward being back in Paris next year.

