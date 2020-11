Двойна олимпийска шампионка с COVID-19 след ваканция в Кипър

View this post on Instagram

Smiles one day, the next day Covid!!! Day after pic Day 1 - Sore Throat-Bad headaches Day 2 - above + aching body,tight chest Day 3 - above worse + Test Day 4 - Bad Headaches, Lost Smell Day 5 - Above, Positive result plus loss of taste! Day 6 - Drained, tight chest,headaches,Really dizzy Day 7 - Headaches,Dizzy, tired,slight cough, still no taste or smell Lucky I am on a 26 day “don’t eat chocolate” challenge otherwise would be wasted!!! But naffed off about gin though I have officially been Corona(ed)! I have The Rona! = = Sucks!!! Yes still feel I have NEVER laid down for so long ‍ Just thought I would share the love...Stay safe peeps #covid_19 #covid #throat #pandemic #virus

A post shared by (@damekellyholmes) on Nov 1, 2020 at 9:39am PST