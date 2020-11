Нюкасъл удари Евертън и остави Ливърпул на върха, Анчелоти извади Пикфорд от състава (видео)

120 - Jordan Pickford finds himself on the bench for the very first time in the Premier League for Everton after starting 120 successive games since joining in June 2017. Switch. pic.twitter.com/oRIwGUxSLY

Callum Wilson has scored 4 goals in his first 4 home PL apps for Newcastle. Only Les Ferdinand (6) has scored more in his first 4 PL games for the club at St James’ Park pic.twitter.com/Hy455QoOnh