Джон Милман грабна трофея в Нур-Султан

Match Point(s) Saved Champions in 2020*



Novak Djokovic (Dubai)

Jiri Vesely (Pune)

Reilly Opelka (Delray Beach)

Ugo Humbert (Antwerp)

John Millman (Nur-Sultan)



*Players who have saved a match point across the tournament they eventually won. pic.twitter.com/2VjXAaX0kV