Бензема се присъедини към Гигс и Меси в престижен клуб

16 - @Benzema has scored in 16 different #UCL seasons (12 for @realmadriden & four for @OL) , more than any other player in the competitioin ever (level with Ryan Giggs & Lionel Messi). Monsieur#BorussiaRealMadrid #ChampionsLeague @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/SoTWF22sNS