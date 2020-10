Как бодибилдърът Лазар Ангелов се превърна в най-успешния български инфлуенсър (видео)

View this post on Instagram

Born to do it! That’s me in 1993 or 1994. I wanted to be shredded like @brucelee and @jcvd so I was working out in the basement with two dumbbells every day. That hairy arm though

A post shared by Lazar Angelov (@lazar_angelov_official) on Jan 19, 2020 at 5:39am PST