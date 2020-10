Наполи подновява договора на Гатузо

Gattuso’s Napoli



Insigne: “Gattuso gave me responsibility and confidence.”



Osimhen: “The coach made me feel very important in this project.”



Lozano: “I’m grateful to Gattuso, he’s great, he’s made me feel at ease.”



Bakayoko: “Gattuso is like a father to me.“ pic.twitter.com/XheG9B7fN6