Лана изяде доста бой и загуби двубоя за титлата (видео)

I thought this match could have gone longer but I was still pretty good and @thelanawwe did pretty well against @wwe_asuka but why does @niajaxwwe & @qosbaszler keep attacking and put her through a table? I hope we might get a tag team match next week between these four that would be interesting. #raw#lanawwe#asuka#niajax#shaynabaszler

A post shared by Lana Beckett (@thereallanabeckett) on Oct 20, 2020 at 12:48am PDT