Депай напомни за себе си с три асистенции за половин час

Memphis Depay was in some playmaking form vs Strasbourg today:



90' played

3 assists

4 big chances created

8 key passes (most in the top 5 leagues this season)

3/3 acc. crosses

4/4 succ. dribbles

9.4 SofaScore rating



How many assists, Memphis?