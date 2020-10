Синът на Канисарес е в групата на Реал Мадрид за мача срещу Кадис

Real Madrid have announced the squad list for their duel against Cádiz



Ødegaard misses out after picking up a calf injury with Norway



But Courtois is back in the squad! Also in contention is 18-year-old Lucas Cañizares. And yes, that is his son

