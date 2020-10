Иван Зайцев и Кузбас удариха шампиона Локо (Новосибирск) за трети път от началото на сезона

View this post on Instagram

CAN ANYONE STOP THEM I DON'T THINK SO! @petar.krsmanovic1 [] and his @kuzbassvolley [] team played great again and win over @lokovolleynsk with 3:0 in sets! Congratulations, guys! But, special congrats to our Petar who played incredible today, he was on fire! #volleyball #russia #superleague #ВККузбасс #ВсемСердцемЗаКузбасс #ВремяСильных #фанклубвккузбасс #волейбол #kuzbass #vkkuzbass #vkkuzbass_fans #petarkrsmanovic #ПетарКрсманович #ivanzaytsev #иванзайцев

A post shared by Serbian Sport (@serbian_sport_) on Oct 11, 2020 at 3:58am PDT