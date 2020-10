Али Соу се сбогува с "червените"

View this post on Instagram

I’m just too bad at saying good bye but today I have to SAY a big thank you to one of the greatest club in Bulgarian history CSKA SOFIA .. A Big Thank you to the president and the board of directors, to my amazing teammates, to all the coaches and staff , physio’s and to BAI DOBRI. Most importantly to the FANS THANK YOUUUUU alot for all your support and for always been there for the team...

A post shared by Ali Sowe (@boysowe) on Oct 5, 2020 at 2:06pm PDT