Манчестър Юнайтед спазари топ талант на Аталанта

[] Amad Traore to Man United, here we go! Keep an eye on this talent... Amad Traore Diallo is joining Manchester United on a permanent deal from Atalanta, here we go! - The deal has been agreed between Man Utd and Atalanta right now but will be completed on next January because of passport and work permit still pending. - More details: Manchester United will pay €30m + add ons to sign Traore, they’re convinced he has same future as Dejan Kulusevski who joined Juventus this summer from Atalanta for €45m. - Parma had an agreement to sign Traore on loan by 3 weeks, the deal was announced also by Parma on social media but then collapsed after Manchester United late bid today morning. - Traore is a winger born in 2002, one of the best talents here in Italy. Atalanta have the best Academy so far and he’s the real star right now. - Papu Gomez told about him: “He’s a future star, trust me. During our training sessions he seems like Messi! You can’t stop him, he’s unbelievable, our centre backs have serious problems when Traore is on the pitch... he’s fantastic!”. He played 25 minutes in Serie A on last season and scored one goal. 18 y-o. Not bad. Good luck @amadtraore79, Man Utd is calling #traore #manutd #mufc #manchesterunited #amadtraore #herewego #transfers #deadlineday #atalanta

