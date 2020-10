Далот кацна в Милано, “росонерите” започнаха преговори с Шалке 04

Diogo Dalot has just landed in Milano. He’ll undergo medical tests tomorrow and then he’ll sign as new AC Milan player on simple loan *without* buy option from #MUFC . #transfers https://t.co/iWaUxdA1n1

It won’t be easy to sign Ozan Kabak on last 3 days - Schalke want to keep him one year more and asked for €25m. AC Milan are looking for a centre back and met with his agents today. He’s not the only option. No bids from Liverpool right now. @SkySport @LucaMarchetti #ACMilan