Артета определи последните дни от трансферния прозорец като критични

Arsenal before Arteta as manager:



Last win at Anfield (Sep. 2012)

Away wins vs 'Big 6' (0 from last 25)

Wins vs Liverpool (3 from last 15)



Since Arteta became manager:



Last win at Anfield (Oct. 2020)

Away wins vs 'Big 6' (1 from last 5)

Wins vs Liverpool (3 from last 4) pic.twitter.com/Zyi8uCZsdq