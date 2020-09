Адесаня даде ценен съвет на Коста

View this post on Instagram

“bRo tHe fiGhT is Ova, LeAVe HiM aLOnE!” Spend your time in the gym wisely If you planned more for the fight than this skit, maybe you might actually have...nah you still wouldn’t have had a chance

A post shared by Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) on Sep 28, 2020 at 5:09pm PDT