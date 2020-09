Тампа Бей спечели купа "Стенли", Хедман беше избран за MVP (видео)

. @realstamkos91 and the #StanleyCup . Couldn’t have done it without you, Cap. pic.twitter.com/mMM7XMLZFd

The second @TBLightning player.

The third player born in Sweden.

The 10th different defenseman.



Victor Hedman is the winner of the 2020 Conn Smythe Trophy. #NHLStats: https://t.co/oTGhm6xJqm #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/jGxcLmmh0H