Моуриньо е поискал смяна на вратите за мача с Шкендия, напречната греда е била по-ниска (снимки)

The GOALPOSTS were "5cm - too small" from the actual size in Last Night's Europa League (Third Qualifying Round) Clash Between Tottenham & Shkendija. Mourinho Took a Dig at UEFA by clicking a picture & posting on Instagram stating: "I thought I had grown but then I realised the goal was 5cm lower." From Ranting in Press Conferences To Instagram Now. Welcome to Instagram, @josemourinho

