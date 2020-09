Лампард потвърди за новия вратар на Челси

Lampard explains that Petr Cech was influential in the decision to sign Mendy. With it being such a specialist position and Cech having been the best goalie in the world, his input is important. #CHEBAR

Lampard says tomorrow's game is more for the main squad rather than Academy players. That is all from the boss here for now. There will be more on the official Chelsea website and The 5th Stand app soon. #CHEBAR