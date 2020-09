Драйзайтл е първият германец с "Харт Трофи" в НХЛ

View this post on Instagram

Wow! This is a very special night for me . It means so much to me to be elected by the players and media. Most importantly the support from my teammates and the Edmonton Oilers, my family and friends and especially our fans , without you guys this is impossible . Thank you so much for everything. We will be back stronger Oilcountry

