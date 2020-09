Габриела Петрова донесе първо злато за България от Балканиадата

View this post on Instagram

Day one completed! Happy with my Balakan title and my last triple jump for this crazy season!!! Thank you all for support and thumbs up for tomorrow! . #atanasovteam #teamBG #dreambigjumpbig

