Холмар Ейолфсон: Беше удоволствие да играя за най-големия клуб в България

It was a pleasure to play for the biggest club in Bulgaria for the past three years. I enjoyed every minute. I want to thank the fans for the support during this time and I wish the club all the best in the future #СамоЛЕВСКИ

A post shared by Holmar Orn Eyjolfsson (@holmar_eyjolfsson) on Sep 19, 2020 at 4:44am PDT