Хамзат Чимаев: Правете добро, защото Бог го вижда

I never wanted to show anyone , that I’m helping to somebody. My parents raised me this way and taught me, that you should help people who needs it. I did not know @guram_dze filmed me and posted the video. I’m believer , if you do good things for people, it will return to you in afterlife. Do good things and God sees everything. Love you all.

A post shared by Khamzat Chimaev (@khamzat_chimaev) on Sep 16, 2020 at 2:54pm PDT