Sampdoria striker Federico Bonazzoli vows to ‘play for three points’ against Juventus in the opening match on Sunday and revealed he lives ‘his best moment’ in Genoa.

The 23-year-old returned from loan at Padova ahead of 2019-20 and impressed in Serie A with the Blucerchiati, contributing six goals in 19 League matches.

“I found my ideal environment in Genoa,” he admitted to La Gazzetta dello Sport. “It’s perhaps the best moment of my career and I can only thank President [Massimo] Ferrero, the managers, my teammates and the staff.

“If they had proposed all this to me one year ago, I would have signed immediately.”

Working with veteran Fabio Quagliarella has been important for Bonazzoli, who admits the former Italy international has been very helpful.

“For me, he’s like a father,” Bonazzoli said. “What I’m doing now is also thanks to his advice.”

Sampdoria face Juventus in the first round of fixtures in Serie A on Sunday.

“We start on par and we will have to earn our bread,” the forward said about the first match of 2020-21. “Sampdoria will play for three points."