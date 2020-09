Даниел Кормие бил болен от COVID-19 преди битката със Стипе Миочич

View this post on Instagram

My friends : How is it possible that we know more about our cars when we drive them then we do about our own bodies? The Oura ring has changed that for me. I’ve been on a journey to learn more about me, my health, and how I function internally. With that being said I am so happy to announce my new partnership with Oura ring. As I enter into this second phase of my career and life, I want to be associated with companies that bring value, value to my life and also value to people everywhere. From athletes, to the mom that walks in the morning , to the family that just wants to live a healthier life. This company provides that. The Oura ring has become my go to for sleep study and so many other things, from recovery to body wellness, which helps my mental preparation for the days ahead. This is the beginning of my journey with this company, I’m excited for you to all join me. Let’s all live better together. DC @ouraring

A post shared by Daniel "DC" Cormier (@dc_mma) on Sep 15, 2020 at 9:45am PDT