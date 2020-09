ДжейТЕКТ представи официално Липе за заместник на Матей Казийски

View this post on Instagram

As of June 9th (Tue), it is with deep regret that we are announcing the resignation of our outside hitter Matey Kaziyski and setter Watanabe Shun. Let's wish them both good luck for the future career and give them a warm farewell! They are leaving JTEKT STINGS, but will always stay in our hearts.

