Шварцман аут, трима квалификанти са на полуфинал в Кицбюел

In Kitzbuhel, 3 qualifiers are in tour-level SF for 1st time in @ATPTour history (since 1990).



Q @YannickHanfmann vs Q Laslo Djere

Q Marc-Andrea Huesler vs Miomir Kecmanovic



If Hueseler wins SF, 2 qualifiers will meet in final for 3rd time (2015 @SydneyTennis, 2018 Kitzbuhel).