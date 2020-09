Световната борба припомни велико постижение на Валентин Йорданов (видео)

View this post on Instagram

Valentin YORDANOV defeated Gholam MOHAMMADI , 7-1, in the '95 52kg finals and became the first wrestler to hold world medals. His win over Mohammadi in Atlanta brought his world medal tally to 7, 2 and a . In addition to his ten world championship medals, Yordanov's resume also includes a '96 Olympic gold and a '92 Olympic bronze.

