Барселона подготвя оферти за Вайналдум и Депай

View this post on Instagram

[] Barca > Dutch connection - Barcelona are now focused on selling players. The priority is to change: Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez gonna be next after Ivan Rakitic sold to Sevilla. - But Barca board have already contacted both Gini Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay agents. Barca are expected to submit official bids to Liverpool and OL on next few days - they’d consider to “sign both for less than €50/55m”. The two clubs are still waiting for the right bid for their top players because at the moment there’s “nothing done or completed”. - No final agreement has been reached yet between clubs. If #LFC will decide to sell Wijnaldum, they’ll push again to sign Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich. Price tag always around €30m. Contacts still on with his agent. [No Chelsea for Thiago, Man Utd just had a talk with the agent days ago but have not started any negotiation with Bayern]. #barca #fcb #liverpool #lfc #thiago #gini #depay

A post shared by Fabrizio Romano (@fabriziorom) on Sep 5, 2020 at 10:40pm PDT